MASSACHUSETTS

Man killed in shark attack off Cape Cod

A shark attacked a man boogie-boarding off a Cape Cod beach Saturday, and he died later at a hospital, becoming the state’s first shark-attack fatality in more than 80 years.

The 26-year-old from Revere, Mass., succumbed to his injuries following the attack in the waters off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet about noon, Wellfleet Police Lt. Michael Hurley said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the beach before the man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where he was pronounced dead, state police spokesman David Procopio said.

It was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936 and the second shark attack this season.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

36-year-old charged

in slaying of two girls

A man who is in jail has been charged in the kidnapping and killing of two Arizona girls who went missing in 2012 and 2014, authorities said Saturday.

A grand jury indicted Christopher Matthew Clements, 36, Friday on 21 criminal counts, including murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

Isabel went missing from her Tucson home in April 2012, and her body was discovered in what was described as a rural area in March 2017.

Maribel’s body was discovered in June 2014 in the Avra Valley community near Tucson.

Magnus and other officials held a news conference to announce the indictment but declined to answer questions from reporters and did not disclose how the girls died or what prompted authorities to investigate Clements in the killings, except to say that the FBI in 2017 learned Clements might have information about Isabel’s death.

— Associated Press

New York City Ballet fires two over nude photos: Two dancers were fired from the New York City Ballet on Saturday amid accusations that they were part of a ring of male dancers who inappropriately shared nude photos and videos of women. The ballet company said principal dancers Amar Ramasar and Zachary Catazaro, as well as a third dancer, Chase Finlay, who resigned last month, "engaged in inappropriate communications, that while personal, off-hours and off-site, had violated the norms of conduct that NYCB expects from its employees."

— From news services