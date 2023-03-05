Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two people were killed and six others were injured at a shooting in a suburban Atlanta home Saturday night where over 100 teenagers had gathered for a party.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning. No suspects were apprehended as of Sunday morning, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.