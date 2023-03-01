Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. — A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.