The fate of the settlement was the focus of a three-hour hearing in Houston federal court Monday.
The settlement stems from a 2016 lawsuit that alleged poor people and minorities arrested in Harris County on misdemeanors stayed locked up due to poverty.
U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal was expected to make a ruling at a later date on whether to grant final approval to the agreement.
