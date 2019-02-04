SAN FRANCISCO — A man killed on a San Francisco freeway when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his minivan was the father of seven children who had immigrated to the United States after working with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, a friend said Monday.

Waheed Etimad, 40, came to the United States four years ago seeking a better life for his children, friend Sadat Barakazi said.

“He was a very hard-working person and a family man trying to give his children a better life,” Barazaki said.

Etimad, of Concord, was studying to become a computer engineer and working full-time as an Uber driver.

Barakazi said he set up a GoFundMe campaign to help his friend’s family because they had no close relatives in the area and he was the only person working to support his children, ranging from 2 to 15.

“His family is in desperate need, they have nobody here,” Barakazi said.

Etimad died Sunday after a driver plowed into his van carrying six passengers on Highway 101. One of his passengers was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Officials identified the wrong-way driver as 21-year-old Kayla Wilson of San Jose. Wilson also died in the crash.

Wilson was driving a sedan south on the northbound lanes of the highway when she crashed into two cars and then hit Etimad’s van head-on, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP is investigating whether Wilson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

