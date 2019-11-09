The 28-year-old Jefferson was killed last month after Fort Worth police went to her home for a welfare check. The officer, Aaron Dean, was charged with murder after resigning from the force.

After his daughter’s death, Marquis Jefferson sought a temporary restraining order to gain control over the funeral arrangements from his daughter’s aunt. A deal was eventually reached and the funeral was rescheduled.

