Mendoza, who entered his plea Wednesday, wanted to find a priest. But after he couldn’t find one, he led his daughter Maria and 9-year-old son into a cross-shaped baptismal pool at least a foot (30 centimeters) deep, court documents show, the Press Democrat reported.
He then carried the girl’s body to a nearby police station and stood naked in the station’s back parking lot yelling “help” and “police” in Spanish as he held his fully clothed and soaked daughter, authorities said. His 9-year-old son stood next to him wearing only shorts.
The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Facing a potential 25-years-to-life sentence if convicted of drowning his daughter, Mendoza pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.
Mendoza, a day laborer and farmworker, had moved with his family from Sacramento to Healdsburg for work about six months before the killing.
The plea deal means that Mendoza faces a term of 11 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 15.