According to criminal complaints, Emraan Ali took his family to Syria to join the Islamic State group in March 2015. Both Emraan Ali and Jihad Ali received military and religious training and served as fighters in support of the terrorist organization, prosecutors said.
The father and son surrendered to Syrian Democratic Forces near Baghuz in March 2019, during the last sustained Islamic State battles to maintain territory in Syria, officials said. They were recently transferred to FBI custody and returned to the U.S.
Online court records didn’t list attorneys for the men.
