The South Florida SunSentinel reports that James B. Riley sued Wednesday in Santa Clara County, California, where Tesla is based. Monserratt’s parents filed a similar lawsuit in January. Both blame the car’s lithium-ion battery pack, which exploded when the Tesla hit a concrete wall.
A Tesla statement earlier this year said “no car could have withstood a high-speed crash of this kind.”
