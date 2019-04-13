BIG LAKE, Minn. — Authorities say a man suspected of starting a house fire in Minnesota that killed two of his children has died.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that 36-year-old Anthony Robert Parker died Saturday of injuries suffered in the Friday morning blaze in Big Lake, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Minneapolis.

The fire killed Parker’s two toddlers, 1-year-old Spencer Parker and 2-year-old Landon Parker. His other children, who 7 and 9 years old, were injured. Their conditions have not been released.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.