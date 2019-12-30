The Associated Press is not naming the father to avoid identifying the children, whom authorities also say were sex crime victims.

Authorities say the father forced all three of his children to panhandle around Albuquerque between 2015 and 2018. The children later testified against him.

The father denied the charges during the trial and said he doesn’t do drugs.

The attorney general’s office has three other cases pending against him on charges that include child abuse, criminal sexual contact of a minor, and more human trafficking counts. The victims are also his children, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD