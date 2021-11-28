Fauci goes toe-to-toe with Cruz on covid-19

“I’m just going to do my job and I’m going to be saving lives, and they’re going to be lying,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Some Republicans, including Cruz and Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.), have accused Fauci of lying to Congress when he denied in May that the National Institutes of Health funded “gain-of-function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a virology lab in Wuhan, China. Cruz has urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Fauci’s statements.
— Associated Press
North Carolina
6th earthquake hits the state in one week
Another small earthquake, the sixth in a week, shook the state near Winston-Salem early on Saturday, geologists said.
The 1.9-magnitude quake hit at 7:55 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicenter was located about three miles southwest of Winston-Salem, which is in Forsyth County and about 100 miles west of Raleigh. The USGS said it was about 1.2 miles deep.
Dozens of people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS as of Sunday afternoon.
The earthquake is one of several that have been reported in Forsyth County since Nov. 21.
Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are “usually not felt” but can still be recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Technological University.
— Charlotte Observer
Minnesota
Jury selection in police killing to begin
Legal experts say a conviction for suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter in the April shooting death of Daunte Wright — she says she meant to pull her Taser — isn’t as certain as it might seem, at least on the most serious charge she faces, first-degree manslaughter. Jury selection begins Tuesday.
The shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by the White officer sparked protests in Brooklyn Center as nearby Minneapolis was already on edge with fired officer Derek Chauvin on trial in George Floyd’s murder.
— Associated Press
Ind. toddler’s body recovered: A diver on Sunday found the body of a 2-year-old girl after her father, Jeremy Sweet, 39, of Columbus, had been pulled from his truck in the White River on Friday, according to the Bartholomew County sheriff and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
— From news services