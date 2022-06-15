Fauci tests positive for the coronavirus, has mild symptoms

Placeholder while article actions load

Fauci tests positive, has mild symptoms Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Anthony S. Fauci, a top government infectious-disease expert and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to a statement from the White House and health officials. Fauci, 81, who has received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and two booster shots, diagnosed himself after taking a rapid antigen test. He had not previously tested positive for the virus.

The statement said Fauci had not recently been in proximity to Biden or other senior officials. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate and continue to work from his home.

— Dan Diamond

Biden signs order on LGBTQ protections

President Biden issued an executive order Wednesday to stymie what he called discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states, declaring before a signing ceremony packed with activists, “Pride is back at the White House.”

The order seeks to discourage “conversion therapy” — a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity — while also promoting gender-affirming surgery and expanding foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children.

Biden said the order is meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone. The Department of Health and Human Services will draft new policies to expand care to LGBTQ families, and the Education Department will devise rules to better protect LGBTQ students in public schools. The order taps into money already allocated to federal agencies.

— Associated Press

Officer who fatally shot Lyoya is fired

A Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired, officials said Wednesday.

Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids officer for seven years, waived a right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.

Schurr’s dismissal was recommended by Police Chief Eric Winstrom after a second-degree murder charge was filed last week.

Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license. Schurr, who is White, claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Schurr’s attorneys said the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya.

— Associated Press

