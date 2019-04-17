MOUNT EVANS, Colo. — FBI: Armed young woman infatuated with Columbine school attack is dead.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MOUNT EVANS, Colo. — FBI: Armed young woman infatuated with Columbine school attack is dead.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.