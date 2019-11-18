MUNCIE, Ind. — A central Indiana mayor has been arrested by FBI agents amid an ongoing federal investigation that’s resulted in the city’s former building commissioner pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud.

An FBI spokeswoman says Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler was arrested at his home Monday morning and was in custody. FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender referred questions to the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis, which said it would release information about charges against Tyler later Monday.