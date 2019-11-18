Tyler is a Democrat who’s been mayor for eight years after serving in the Indiana House and didn’t seek reelection this year. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer.
Prosecutors alleged the city’s building commissioner steered work to companies he owned and then billed the city more than $376,000 for demolition work that was either never done or performed at inflated prices.
