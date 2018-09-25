BALTIMORE — FBI crime statistics place Baltimore’s homicide rate above that of any other U.S. city with a population over 500,000.

Citing crime data released Monday, The Baltimore Sun reports that the 342 homicides in the city last year yielded a homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 people.

Among big U.S. cities, Baltimore was followed by Detroit, which recorded a homicide rate of 40 per 100,000 people; Memphis, Tennessee, with a rate of 28 per 100,000 and Chicago, with a rate of 24 per 100,000.

But some smaller cities reported a higher homicide rates. St. Louis has a population of slightly over 300,000 and registered a homicide rate of 66 per 100,000.

So far this year, Baltimore says homicides are down 16 percent from last year.

