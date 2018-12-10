TOLEDO, Ohio — Federal authorities say they’ve charged two people in Ohio involved in planning separate attacks, including one who wanted to carry out a shooting at a synagogue.

The FBI and Department of Justice said Monday that the attacks were in the planning stages and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

But they say both people who are from the Toledo area had identified specific places they wanted to target.

The FBI says a suburban Toledo man arrested Friday wanted to carry out an attack on behalf of ISIS and began focusing on a synagogue and talked of killing many people, including a rabbi.

Federal authorities say the other arrest involved a woman who wanted to shoot up a bar and also blow up a pipeline.

