YULEE, Fla. — Authorities are searching for evidence of a missing Florida woman in a landfill near the Florida-Georgia line.

The FBI, sheriffs from Nassau County, Florida, and Charlton County, Georgia, and Florida prosecutors held a news conference Monday on the May disappearance of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings. Authorities say they believe she is dead.

Agents and deputies have spent three days sifting through garbage at a landfill in Folkston, Georgia. Officials didn’t say if anything significant was found.

Cummings was reported missing after she failed to appear at a Mother’s Day birthday celebration with her three children.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper has named Kimberly Lee Kessler, Cummings’ co-worker at a salon, as a suspect. Kessler has been charged with stealing Cummings’ Ford Expedition, which was found abandoned several days after her disappearance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.