Forty-eight-year-old Brian Steven Smith is charged with first-degree murder.
Smith’s attorney is assistant public defender Daniel Lowery and he said by email Tuesday he does not comment on pending cases.
A woman on Sept. 30 told police she found a memory card with evidence of a crime.
The card had photos and videos of a man beating and strangling a woman.
Detectives linked a voice on the videos to Smith from a previous investigation.
Smith is originally from South Africa.
