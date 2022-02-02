Because of what the callers making the threats said — and because of the institutions targeted — the FBI is exploring the threats as being motivated by racial or ethnic hatred, one official said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the ongoing investigation
FBI officials said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation, which was being led by its Joint Terrorism Task Forces and involved more than 20 field offices across the country, was “of the highest priority for the bureau.”
“Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats,” the bureau said.
The bureau said that in addition to colleges, houses of worship had also been targeted.
At least 16 universities closed or swept their campuses Tuesday after a spate of early-morning threats targeting historically Black campuses. The threats were part of a wave to hit schools this year. At least eight HBCUs were threatened Jan. 4, and at least six were targeted Monday.
Howard University in Washington, the target of three threats in just under a month, is on heightened alert, said Frank Tramble, a spokesperson for the campus.
— Lauren Lumpkin, Matt Zapotosky and Susan Svrluga
ALABAMA
Roy Moore, accuser lose defamation suits
An Alabama jury found Wednesday that neither former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore nor a woman who accused him before the 2017 election of initiating a sexual encounter when she was 14 had defamed each other, ending an emotionally charged trial.
Leigh Corfman detailed her allegations in a 2017 Washington Post report, describing how in 1979, Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, had touched her over her bra and underpants and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.
Corfman filed a lawsuit against Moore in early 2018, saying he defamed her when he denied her accusations. Moore, who served as the chief justice on Alabama’s Supreme Court before his failed Senate run, later countersued, claiming Corfman made “slanderous” claims to The Post and was trying to hurt him politically.
The jury decided that neither side had proved its case in a trial where both Moore and Corfman took the stand. Moore was seeking monetary damages, while Corfman asked only for a declaration that she was defamed.
In the aftermath of Corfman’s allegations — and others from those who said an older Moore pursued them as young women — Moore lost his Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones. In 2020, Jones lost to Republican Tommy Tuberville, who holds the seat.
— John Wagner