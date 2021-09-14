He was named assistant special agent in charge in the Norfolk, Va. field office in 2018 and two years later was promoted to director of the Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center, which coordinates bomb-related evidence and intelligence collection for the federal government.
In his new job, Rivers will oversee FBI operations in the southern half of Ohio, including Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.
The office’s public corruption team has been probing an alleged $60 million bribery scheme in which FirstEnergy Corp. reputedly paid former Republican Speaker Larry Householder to orchestrate the passage of a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear plants owned by its then-subsidiary and to squelch a repeal effort.
Householder has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.