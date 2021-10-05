FBI raids the offices of a city police union

Agents were seen carrying boxes out of the union’s Manhattan headquarters and loading them into a van. The FBI also searched union president Ed Mullins’s home in Port Washington, Long Island, Feely said. The union represents about 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants and controls a $264 million retirement fund.
Mullins, a police sergeant detached to full-time union work, is in the middle of department disciplinary proceedings for tweeting NYPD paperwork last year regarding the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Although he’s a full-time union chief, city law has allowed Mullins to retain his sergeant’s position and collect salaries from both the union and the police department. Last year, Mullins made more than $220,000 between the two, according to public records: $88,757 from the union and $133,195 from the NYPD.
Mullins frequently appeared on cable networks such as Fox News and Newsmax, including one in which he was pictured in front of a QAnon mug.
— Associated Press
WISCONSIN
Judge refuses to toss Rittenhouse's charge
A judge refused to dismiss a weapons charge Tuesday against an Illinois man accused of shooting three people during a protest of police brutality in Wisconsin last year.
Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha. Prosecutors charged Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the protest, with multiple counts, including homicide and being a minor in possession of a firearm. His trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that he fired in self-defense after Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz attacked him. They asked Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to dismiss the weapon possession charge during a hearing Tuesday.
Corey Chirafisi, one of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, argued that the statute only prohibits minors from possessing short-barreled rifles. Rittenhouse used an AR-style semiautomatic rifle with a 16-inch barrel the night of the shootings, according to Chirafisi.
The only other prohibitions on minors possessing firearms lie in the state’s hunting statutes, which state that children under 12 can’t hunt with guns. That doesn’t apply to Rittenhouse because he was 17 on the night of the shootings, Chirafisi said.
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger countered that the Legislature clearly intended to bar anyone under 18 from “running around with a dangerous weapon” and that the hunting statutes don’t apply because Rittenhouse wasn’t hunting that night.
Schroeder sided with Binger, but he said he might revisit the question later because the statutes aren’t clear.
— Associated Press