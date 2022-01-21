Florida manatees fed lettuce in pilot program: Manatees at risk of starvation because native sea grass is dying due to water pollution have for the first time started eating lettuce under an experimental feeding program, Florida wildlife officials said Friday. The test facility on the east coast's Indian River Lagoon had its first takers of romaine lettuce Thursday, leading more manatees to join in, said Ron Mezich, chief of the effort's provisioning branch at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The program is adding cabbage and a second type of lettuce to entice the manatees, also known as sea cows. All of these are common foods given to manatees at rehabilitation facilities.