The Pensacola News Journal reports that investigators held a moment of silence Tuesday on the steps of the building before formally turning it back over to the Navy.

The FBI said the building will remain closed “indefinitely” for repair.

The last victim wounded in the Dec. 6 attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station was released from the hospital Saturday.

Security at the base has been tight and is only open to those with a current Department of Defense ID card.

