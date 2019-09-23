The case marked the first time the state has issued such a subpoena, which was authorized under a 2017 overhaul of Delaware’s abandoned property laws.

The judge last week dismissed many of Univar’s claims as premature but said it could proceed on due process and equal protection claims.

She put the case on hold, however, until a Chancery Court judge decides whether to enforce the subpoena.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.