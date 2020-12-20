By Associated PressDecember 20, 2020 at 4:11 PM ESTNEW YORK — Federal advisory panel votes to put people 75 and older and essential workers next in line for virus shots.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy