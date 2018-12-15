MASSACHUSETTS

Air Marshal Service limiting surveillance

The Federal Air Marshal Service says it’s curtailing a domestic surveillance program that’s been accused of spying on thousands of unwitting passengers who are not suspected of a crime or appear on a terror watch list.

The agency’s new director, David Kohl, told the Boston Globe that air marshals are “no longer capturing” any “routine passenger behaviors on a plane that would be seen as normal behavior.”

The changes follow reports by the newspaper that found thousands of ordinary citizens had been swept up in the “Quiet Skies” program and watched by armed undercover agents in airports and on flights.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

2 women in custody in death of 4-month-old

A 4-month-old boy died Saturday after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in the lobby of a New York City hotel. Police apprehended two women who were with him, and they’re expected to face charges.

Police identified the boy as Dominic Greene of Wilmington, Del. He was taken by ambulance from the Hotel Pennsylvania in midtown Manhattan around 1:10 a.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The women were trying to book a room at the hotel, across the street from Madison Square Garden, police said. A hotel employee noticed that the boy wasn’t moving and called 911. The boy had no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The women, acquaintances who are 24 and 26, were practically incoherent when officers arrived, and drugs were found at the scene, police said. Neither woman was the boy’s mother. Investigators are looking into whether one was related to him, police said.

— Associated Press

All evacuation orders lifted in deadly Calif. fire : The remaining residents who fled the deadliest wildfire in California history were allowed to return to their homes Saturday and assess the damage. All evacuation orders were lifted in Paradise, more than a month after the fire broke out Nov. 8, killing at least 86 people and destroying 14,000 homes in the town and nearby communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills. The Butte County health officer issued an advisory strongly urging people not to live on destroyed property until it is declared clear of hazardous waste, ash and debris.

Trucker saves dogs thrown from vehicle: A pair of beagle mixes are on the mend after authorities say someone threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway. The dogs were rescued by a passing trucker, but one was so badly mangled that a front leg had to be amputated. New York State Police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding the suspect or suspects in the incident Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, about 16 miles north of Binghamton. They said they have no leads so far. State police said the trucker immediately stopped his big rig and brought the dogs to safety, scooping up the one that was severely injured while the other one, unscathed other than for a few abrasions, followed on his own.

Man who demolished landmark house must build replic a: A man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by the modernist architect Richard Neutra has been ordered to build an exact replica. The city planning commission this week also ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Johnston had received permission only to remodel the 1930s home, known as the Largent House, with a design that would have largely kept the first floor intact. Instead, everything but the garage door and frame of the two-story home was knocked down. Johnston later applied for a retroactive demolition permit.

— From news services