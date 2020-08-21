Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May killing of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody and clashed repeatedly with federal agents dispatched to protect the courthouse.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Four missing after pipeline blast at port

A dredging vessel at a Texas port hit a natural gas pipeline Friday, sparking an explosion that sent six people to the hospital and left four others missing, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the four missing people are crew members on the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd. The explosion happened about 8 a.m. in the Port of Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said that upon arrival, firefighters “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” By late Friday morning, the supply line feeding the fire had been shut off and it was going out, Rocha said.

Coast Guard Lt. Marina Lawrence said the vessel hit a submerged pipeline. The Port of Corpus Christi said a natural gas pipeline was involved and that operators had isolated it.

Rocha said that of the six people transported to a hospital, one was in serious condition.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was monitoring the air quality.

— Associated Press

Maine

Former U.S. senator Mitchell has leukemia

Former U.S. senator George Mitchell of Maine, a famed peace envoy in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, is starting treatment for leukemia at a Boston hospital on Friday, a day after his 87th birthday.

The Portland Press Herald obtained an email outlining the diagnosis and treatment from the president and chief executive of the Senator George J. Mitchell Scholarship Research Institute. Meg Baxter wrote in the email to the staff and board that treatment for the cancer of the bone marrow was starting Friday at the ­Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the newspaper reported.

Mitchell (D), also a former peace envoy in the Middle East who focused on the ­Palestinian-Israeli conflict during President Barack Obama’s administration, is a consultant and former chairman of the global law firm DLA Piper. He brokered the historic 1998 Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999. He also was tapped by Major League Baseball to investigate steroid use by players.

Mitchell won election twice as a U.S. senator and served as majority leader after first being appointed to fill a position left vacant when the late Edmund Muskie was tapped to serve as secretary of state under President Jimmy Carter.