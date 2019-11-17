An email message for his public defender wasn’t returned.
The paper says the synagogues that were vandalized with swastikas and other images on Sept. 21-22 were in Hancock, Michigan, and Racine, Wisconsin.
A magistrate judge ordered Tobin to remain incarcerated Friday, pending a mental health evaluation.
The paper says authorities declined to discuss the details of their investigation.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD