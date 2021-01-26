Paxton, a close Trump ally, celebrated the ruling as a “victory” and declared Texas “the first state in the nation to bring a lawsuit against the Biden (administration). AND WE WON.”

As one of his first executive actions, Biden ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt most deportations from the interior of the United States for 100 days.

The “pause” was intended to allow ICE to overhaul its enforcement priorities, amid intense criticism from Democrats that Trump was using the agency to terrorize immigrants who had not committed serious or violent crimes.

Biden’s pause did not apply to border-crossers who arrived to the United States after Nov. 1, and allowed for other exceptions involving matters of national security.

But Texas alleged the moratorium would inflict immediate harm on the state, and the measure violated an agreement Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott signed with Ken Cuccinelli, then-acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, less than two weeks before Biden was sworn in.

Paxton, a conservative firebrand who advised Trump during the former president’s failed quest to overturn the 2020 election, is currently under investigation for alleged state securities fraud and facing other legal troubles that include allegations of bribery.

In his tweet, Paxton described Biden's deportation pause as “a seditious left-wing insurrection,” repeating language used by lawmakers of both parties to describe the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tipton, who was appointed by Trump in June, made explicit in his ruling that the restraining order applies nationwide.

“Defendants must be enjoined from executing the January 20 Memorandum’s 100-day pause on the removal of aliens in every place Defendants would have jurisdiction to implement it,” he wrote.

Tipton’s ruling called the issues raised by the DHS agreement with Texas “of such gravity and constitutional import that they require further development of the record and briefing prior to addressing the merits.”

“That said, the Court notes that the scope of this injunction is something it is willing to revisit after the parties fully brief and argue the issue for purposes of the upcoming motion for preliminary injunction. Though the scope of this [temporary restraining order] is broad, it is not necessarily permanent.”

He ordered ICE to return to its previous operational posture, effectively directing the agency to resume deportations.

President Trump took office ordering a series of immigration-related moves including a “Muslim ban,” that unleashed chaos and protests at U.S. airports. Hundreds of additional executive actions by Trump were disputed in the federal court system, and immigrant advocates and attorneys filed many of those motions in California’s Ninth Circuit.

The ACLU, which lead legal opposition to Trump's immigration policies, and filed a brief opposing Paxton, criticized Tipton’s ruling.

“This lawsuit should not be allowed to proceed,” said Kate Huddleston, an attorney for the ACLU of Texas, in a statement.

“Paxton sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by attempting to baselessly suppress votes; now he is attempting to force the Biden administration to follow Trump's xenophobic policies," Huddleston said. "The administration’s pause on deportations is not only lawful but necessary to ensure that families are not separated and people are not returned to danger needlessly while the new administration reviews past actions.”