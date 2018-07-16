MCADOO, Pa. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Pennsylvania man who has been sought since last month on allegations that he threatened several government officials, including President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo is accused of having posted threats on Facebook in early June naming the president and anyone trying to detain him on the basis of a bench warrant.

A poster released earlier by federal marshals said Christy is wanted for failure to appear on Schuylkill County assault charges and for a Northampton County probation violation.

Christy was convicted in 2012 of harassing the Alaska lawyers of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Federal court documents don’t list an attorney and a call to the public defender representing him in the state case rang unanswered Monday.

