RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal immigration officials say they arrested an immigrant who is in the U.S. illegally after a sheriff declined their request to keep the registered sex offender in custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Raleigh-based agents arrested Udiel Aguilar-Castellanos at his Carrboro, North Carolina, residence Monday. ICE discovered he was a sex offender when he registered with Orange County on July 11. He is being held at the Stewart Detention center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

On June 27, Aguilar-Castellanos pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery of an 11-year-old girl and was released the same day.

ICE says the Orange County Sheriff’s Office refused to enforce an immigration detainer filed in 2017 and failed to notify the agency of Aguilar-Castellanos’ release. The sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment.

