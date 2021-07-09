Businesses in Nashville and Chattanooga sued over the law, claiming that being forced to post those signs would violate their First Amendment rights by compelling them to communicate language they find offensive. The state of Tennessee argued in court that the signs are merely factual.
In her Friday decision, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger handed a victory to the businesses that sued, granting a preliminary injunction that effectively prevents the state from enforcing the law while the case works through the courts. She noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has found that compelling individuals to “mouth support for views they find objectionable” violates a cardinal constitutional command unless justified by “the strongest of rationales.”
“Particularly repugnant to the First Amendment is when the government forces a private party to voice the government’s compelled message, not merely in private or in direct dealings with government itself, but ‘in public,’ as an involuntary ‘instrument for fostering public adherence to an ideological point of view,’ ” Trauger wrote, quoting from a Supreme Court opinion.
CALIFORNIA
Aftershocks follow 6-magnitude quake
Aftershocks hit the region between Northern California and Nevada on Friday after a
6-magnitude earthquake sent large boulders rolling into highways and knocked smaller items off shelves.
The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community of a few hundred households in the eastern Sierra Nevada. It was felt as far off as Las Vegas and San Francisco, authorities said. Days of aftershocks are expected.
California state emergency crews worked overnight and found minor road damage but no significant impacts to infrastructure, said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The California Highway Patrol said some cars were struck by rocks but there were no injuries. Video from drivers showed cars slowly navigating around blocks of stone that littered the roadway.
Thursday’s earthquake was followed by scores of aftershocks, including at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4 or above, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Friday’s shocks are magnitude 3.7 and below.
The quake occurred along the Antelope Valley fault, which extends across the state line near Topaz Lake. Last month, a
5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the eastern Sierra town of Lone Pine and sent boulders crashing down Mt. Whitney.
However, Thursday’s temblor was the largest recorded since a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the area in 1994.
ILLINOIS
Chicago police fatally shoot man in arrest
Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said.
The shooting happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.
A group of law enforcement officers identified the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers, Brown said.
Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man fired any shots.
Police spokesman Tom Ahern told the Chicago Tribune that the man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in “grave condition” and later died.
No officers were wounded, but the four who fired shots were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Brown said.
The shooting follows a drive-by shooting Wednesday of two federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and a Chicago task force officer. Eugene McClaurin, 28, of Chicago, was charged Thursday in the shooting of one of the agents.
Authorities said he claimed to have mistaken the officers for rival gang members.
