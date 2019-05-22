NEW YORK — Federal judge in New York says he won’t block congressional subpoenas seeking Trump’s banking records.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEW YORK — Federal judge in New York says he won’t block congressional subpoenas seeking Trump’s banking records.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.