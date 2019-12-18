Federal judge orders ailing former WorldCom chief executive Bernard Ebbers released from prison.

By Associated Press December 18, 2019 at 3:09 PM ESTFederal judge orders ailing former WorldCom chief executive Bernard Ebbers released from prison.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments1 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy