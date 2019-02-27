TEXAS

Voter purge blocked after state bungles list

Saying there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in Texas, a federal judge Wednesday blocked the removal of any registered voter after state Republican leaders loudly but wrongly questioned the U.S. citizenship of tens of thousands of people.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Fred Biery of San Antonio temporarily halts a bungled search for illegal voters in Texas, which began in January with the release of a deeply flawed list of 98,000 voters who were flagged as possibly not being citizens. Those names were immediately referred to prosecutors, and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) amplified the announcement as a “VOTER FRAUD ALERT.”

Within days, however, it emerged that the list was not vetted and included scores of U.S. citizens. Biery called the search a “a solution looking for a problem” and barred elections officials from asking anyone on the list to affirm their citizenship.

Paxton’s office did not immediately comment on the ruling.

The decision is a victory for civil rights groups that swiftly sued after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s new elections chief, Secretary of State David Whitley, announced that his office had compared voter rolls against a database of legal U.S. residents with state IDs. The state originally claimed that 58,000 names on the list had voted in at least one election since 1996.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Oldest, longest-serving prisoner to be released

A judge has cleared the way for the release of a 74-year-old man who is the oldest and longest-serving Michigan prisoner with a life sentence for murder as a teen.

Sheldry Topp, who has been in prison since 1962, was resentenced Tuesday to 40 years to 60 years. He could be freed Thursday, said Chris Gautz of the Corrections Department.

Topp was convicted of fatally stabbing an Oakland County man in 1962 during a home break-in. He was 17 when Charles Davis died.

Michigan and other states were forced to change the way they sentence teens after the U.S. Supreme Court said minors cannot automatically be given no-parole prison terms. No-parole sentences still are possible in some cases, and prosecutor Jessica Cooper sought one again for Topp.

However, Oakland County Judge James Alexander said Topp has been rehabilitated.

Topp had a history of mental-health problems as a teen when he walked away from a state hospital where he was being treated with electroshock therapy, attorney Trevor Garrison said in a court filing.

After his capture in Chicago, Topp confessed, saying Davis was killed during a struggle. It was four years before the Supreme Court said crime suspects must be informed that they have a right to remain silent and a right to have an attorney present during questioning.

— Associated Press

Detroit police officer fired over comments about black woman: A white Detroit police officer accused of making racist comments about a black woman during a traffic stop has been fired. Video of the incident shared on Gary Steele's Snapchat account a few ago showed the officer saying "priceless" and "bye Felicia" as the 23-year-old woman walked home. The woman's car was seized because the license plate had expired. Police Chief James Craig announced Steele's firing Wednesday. The caption on the Snapchat tags read: "What black girl magic looks like" and "celebrating Black History Month." Craig said investigators found other cases of Steele making disparaging remarks about black people.

— Associated Press