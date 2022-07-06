Federal judge orders Texas prison officials to grant inmate’s religious requests at execution

Gift Article Share

Judge: Allow all prayer requests at execution Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection.

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.

Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials granted all of Gonzales’s requests except for allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand. The officials have argued allowing the hand holding could be a security risk as the adviser would be too close to the IV lines that deliver the lethal injection and the adviser would be in a location that would block the view of authorities and witnesses.

Advertisement

The preliminary injunction that orders Texas prison officials to grant all of Gonzales’s religious accommodations was issued on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge in Houston.

Various executions in Texas were delayed last year amid legal questions over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are put to death. In April 2021, the Texas prison system reversed a two-year ban on spiritual advisers in the death chamber but limited what they can do.

In March, the Supreme Court ruled states must accommodate the requests of death row inmates who want to have their spiritual advisers pray aloud and touch them during their executions.

— Associated Press

Bomb attack damages enigmatic monument

A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic and that others have dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was bombed before dawn on Wednesday in an attack that turned one of its four granite panels into rubble.

Advertisement

The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The Elbert County Emergency Management Agency said the explosion was seen on video cameras shortly after 4 a.m. Pictures and aerial video show the destroyed panel on the ground.

After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas.

No suspects were identified.

The enigmatic roadside attraction was built in 1980 from local granite, commissioned by an unknown person or group under the pseudonym R.C. Christian.

— Associated Press

Indianapolis man pleads guilty to killing mail carrier: An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, prosecutors said Wednesday. Tony Cushingberry, 23, entered the plea in the April 27, 2020, slaying of carrier Angela Summers, 45, in Indianapolis. Cushingberry was upset about the lack of mail delivery to his home because of an aggressive dog, court documents said. Cushingberry pursued Summers onto a neighbor's porch, causing Summers to reach for her can of defensive spray, and spray Cushingberry. Cushingberry took out a handgun from his waistband and shot Summers in the chest, documents said. Summers collapsed on the porch and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article