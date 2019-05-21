MISSISSIPPI

U.S. judge: Legislators defied abortion ruling

A federal judge who struck down Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban last year said during a court hearing Tuesday that the state’s legislators defied his ruling by passing a new law that sets the ban even earlier.

The new law — which is not yet in effect — would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, at about six weeks, when many women may not know they are pregnant.

Mississippi is one of several states enacting abortion restrictions this year in hopes that the U.S. Supreme Court, with new conservative justices, will reevaluate and maybe overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves said Mississippi legislators passed the six-week law this year knowing he had declared the 15-week ban unconstitutional because it prohibited access to abortion before viability, which is generally considered to be about 23 or 24 weeks.

“It sure smacks of defiance to this court,” Reeves said.

Gov. Phil Bryant (R) signed the new law in March, and the state’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, quickly sued the state.

Reeves heard arguments Tuesday on the clinic’s request that he block the law from taking effect July 1. He said he would decide soon but did not indicate when he would issue a ruling.

— Associated Press

WEATHER

Storms bring twisters, rain to central states

Dangerous storms left a string of more than 30 tornadoes across the central United States, damaging homes in Oklahoma, demolishing a racetrack grandstand in Missouri and inundating the region with water over a short period.

Two deaths, both in Missouri, were blamed on the severe weather that started in the Southern Plains on Monday night and moved northeast. Missouri and parts of Illinois and Arkansas were in the crosshairs Tuesday.

Patrick Marsh of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center, said witnesses reported 26 tornadoes Monday and six more Tuesday. One, near Tulsa, was a mile wide with winds in the range of 111 to 135 mph. “It certainly isn’t anything to mess with,” Marsh said.

A tornado early Tuesday near Tulsa International Airport injured one person and damaged about a dozen homes. The airport was unscathed.

Storms Monday evening flipped campers at Lucas Oil Speedway in Hickory County, Mo., injuring seven people. The speedway’s grandstand was destroyed. Also in Missouri, heavy rain was called a contributing factor in the deaths of two people in a traffic accident Tuesday near Springfield, Mo.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Officers placed on leave amid probe of arrest

Three New Jersey police officers are on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate a violent arrest that was caught on video.

The probe stems from the arrest of 19-year-old Cyprian Luke on Sunday in Dover, N.J. The video shows him being punched repeatedly in the face by officers as he was taken into custody.

The officers’ names have not been released, and no charges have been filed.

Authorities say at least one of the officers was injured in the incident.

Dover Mayor James Dodd characterized the video as “very disturbing,” though he urged people not to form opinions on the matter until “all the facts have come out.”

A warrant was issued for Luke’s arrest after he failed to show up at court for a domestic violence case. Officers confronted him Sunday near a convenience store around 2 a.m.

— Associated Press