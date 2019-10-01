GEORGIA

Judge temporarily blocks abortion law

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Georgia’s restrictive abortion law from taking effect, following the lead of other judges who have blocked similar measures in other states.

The law signed in May by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they are expecting. It allows for limited exceptions.

It had been scheduled to become enforceable on Jan. 1.

Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights in June filed a constitutional challenge to the law on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and an advocacy group.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote in an order Tuesday that the current laws governing abortion in the state shall remain in effect for the time being.

The law makes exceptions in the case of rape or incest, as long as the woman files a police report first. It also allows for abortions when the life of the woman is at risk or when a fetus is determined not to be viable because of a serious medical condition.

Additionally, it declares an embryo or fetus a “natural person” once cardiac activity can be detected, saying that is the point where “the full value of a child begins.” That would make the fetus a dependent minor for tax purposes and trigger child-support obligations.

The so-called heartbeat law is one of a wave of laws passed recently by Republican-controlled legislatures in an attack on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

None of the bans has taken effect. Some have already been blocked, and elsewhere courts are considering requests to put them on hold while legal challenges play out.

— Associated Press

Carter is first living president to turn 95

Jimmy Carter celebrated his 95th birthday on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone as he continues his humanitarian work and occasionally weighs in on politics and policy.

Carter still lives in tiny Plains, Ga., and planned no public celebrations on Tuesday.

The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but he still teaches Sunday school in Plains. With his wife of 73 years, Rosalynn, now 92, he still plans to go on an upcoming trip to help build houses with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Thousands attend veteran's funeral

Most of the 2,000-plus people who gathered in the Florida heat on Tuesday did not know Edward Pearson. They knew little, if anything, about the life of the 80-year-old Army veteran.

But they knew of his death, and that was reason enough to attend his funeral. They came on rumbling Harley Davidsons and in sleek Mercedes. They walked into the service with the aid of canes and service dogs. Women clasped bouquets of white flowers. Men gripped American flags large and small.

Pearson, a resident of Naples, Fla., died Aug. 31. His obituary went viral when the funeral director included this sentence in the service announcement: This veteran has no immediate family and all are welcome to attend.

News of the ceremony at an open-air pavilion area at the Sarasota National Cemetery spread fast and wide in veterans’ forums and on social media networks. CNN host Jake Tapper and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted the information.

Pearson was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Florida 25 years ago. He worked at a grocery store for a bit, and at a hardware store.

Cemetery officials say it is not uncommon for veterans to die — and be buried — without family. Volunteer groups, such as the Patriot Guard Riders, regularly attend such services. Some in the crowd on Tuesday said they attend veterans’ funerals at several cemeteries in Florida.

In Texas, there is a formal effort called the Unaccompanied Veterans Program that makes sure veterans in the state receive full military honors.

— Associated Press

Man damages property at Ga. Capitol: A vandal broke into the Georgia Capitol, destroying property and leading police on a wild chase that injured two officers, authorities said Tuesday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said Joshua Jordan Lemhouse, who was arrested and transported to a hospital, damaged a Capitol security vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Monday, prompting an officer to begin chasing him. Investigators said Lemhouse then broke into the Capitol building and damaged several light fixtures, some paintings and glass office windows before officers were able to subdue him.

— Associated Press