The identities of the officers were not released and there was no word on the condition of the wounded officer.
The shooting happened less than a half-mile half from the Oakland Police headquarters where demonstrators gathered to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Some demonstrators smashed windows, stopped traffic on a freeway and set fires. Some police officers were struck by objects and responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.