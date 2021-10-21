Battle had recently taken a job with the concrete-cutting company that was working on the bridge, his cousin Kiwii Ashmeade told WSB-TV.
“It just tears me up because he has children. He was trying to do right,” she said.
Battle had nine children between the ages of 3 and 15, his aunt Barbara Dais told WXIA-TV.
“He was caring, loving, he took care of his kids,” Battle’s brother, Antoine Jacquin Morrison, told WXIA.
Work had begun Monday on the Access Road bridge on Interstate 20 in Newton County, east of Atlanta, according to the state Department of Transportation. Demolition had been expected to take nine months.