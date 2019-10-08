Burke’s attorney asked for another three months to review the evidence before deadlines for pretrial motions are set. Dow granted the motion.

Burke is accused of trying to shake down the developer of a vacant post office and threatening to oppose a Chicago museum’s admission fee increase because it didn’t respond to his inquiry about an internship for a friend’s child. He has pleaded not guilty to bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.