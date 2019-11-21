Zuberi agreed to plead guilty in Los Angeles to tax evasion, campaign finance crimes and another offense involving work he did in the U.S. for foreigners looking to influence U.S. policy.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday but wants to delay that proceeding.

A message was sent to prosecutors seeking comment.

Zuberi gave $900,000 to Trump’s inaugural committee and was the subject of a federal subpoena to the committee.

