It does not appear Le had been assigned an attorney by Thursday, the Seattle Times reported.
James Sisk, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the head, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Federal Way police were called to the church around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, where they found Sisk dead from an apparent gunshot wound, charging papers say.
Detectives learned that Le had used narcotics with several people on the night of Nov. 11 and passed out in his car. When he woke up, he was angry to find that his fentanyl pills and other drugs had been stolen, the charges said.
Police say Le retrieved a gun from his condo and returned to the church, where he was seen approaching an alcove where Sisk was seated on the ground. After a few seconds of conversation, Le shot Sisk.