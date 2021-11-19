FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — King County prosecutors have charged a Federal Way man with second-degree murder, accusing him of fatally shooting another man in the mistaken belief the victim had stolen his stash of fentanyl pills.

Michael Le, 28, was arrested hours after the shooting outside Calvary Lutheran Church in Federal Way on Nov. 12. He remains jailed in Kent in lieu of $2 million bail, jail and court records show.

It does not appear Le had been assigned an attorney by Thursday, the Seattle Times reported.

James Sisk, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the head, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Federal Way police were called to the church around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, where they found Sisk dead from an apparent gunshot wound, charging papers say.

Detectives learned that Le had used narcotics with several people on the night of Nov. 11 and passed out in his car. When he woke up, he was angry to find that his fentanyl pills and other drugs had been stolen, the charges said.

Police say Le retrieved a gun from his condo and returned to the church, where he was seen approaching an alcove where Sisk was seated on the ground. After a few seconds of conversation, Le shot Sisk.