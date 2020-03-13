On Thursday, the day he was scheduled to return to work, Spain called his supervisors in the morning, asking how to get tested for the virus. They gave no direction, he said, so he’s now searching for a test on his own.

“I asked if there are particular protocols for how those of us who have been quarantined can get tests. They acted like I was speaking French,” he said in an interview. Spain said with no directions on how to follow the quarantine, he “went out to grab food twice. I stopped at a Chinese food restaurant and got some quick bites from 7-Eleven.”

Spain’s experience mirrors what workers across federal government are saying about the lack of direction, protocols and protective gear they need from their agencies. They fear these failures may cause them to become ill, fueling the spread of the virus not only in the U.S. but across the globe.

The federal government has hundreds of thousands of workers who come in daily contact with the public. They include mail carriers, hospital workers, passport processors and museum workers.

Workers and union representatives from six different agencies — including the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — said in interviews, emails and text messages with The Washington Post that Spain’s experience is not unique. They or their co-workers have also been exposed to the virus and say their supervisors are not giving proper guidance or support.

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 700,000 federal employees, is criticizing the Trump administration, saying it is failing to take the virus seriously, placing everyone at risk.

“AFGE is extremely concerned that safety protocols have not been sufficiently communicated to the front-line workforce,” union president Everett Kelley said during testimony before Congress. “Agencies are not communicating with their workforces with enough information or to a degree that will allow them to protect themselves or the public in a timely manner to contain the spread of this virus.”

The Trump administration has not publicly addressed the unions’ concerns. The White House’s coronavirus task force did not respond to requests for comment.

The federal government is not keeping a running tally on the number of workers who have tested positive for the virus, nor do they have an estimate for how many federal workers have been exposed to covid-19, like Spain, the TSA supervisor.

Spain’s quarantine was short because the infected security screener’s last day at work — when Spain would have been last exposed — was two weeks ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends a self-quarantine of 14 days in such circumstances. Spain, who did not have symptoms as of Friday, said he will not return to work until he gets tested, something the veteran is now seeking through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

While Spain struggles to get clearer direction from his agency, about 800 miles away, dozens of Social Security Administration workers are reporting to their federal office in Casa Grande, Ariz. wondering if they too had been infected with the coronavirus.

On Monday, a colleague who returned from a cruise over the preceding weekend reported to work “hacking and coughing,” but remained on the job throughout the work day, said Ralph DeJulius, national president for the union that represents SSA workers.

On Tuesday, the worker called in sick. Coronavirus was suspected. Panic spread.

Information about the worker’s health, and what the rest of the office staff should do in response, has not been shared with the sick workers’ colleagues, DeJulius said, adding that there are reasons to be concerned.

In any given work day, about 200 people come through that field office — one of about 160 across the country — with most of them particularly vulnerable to the virus. They are often seeking benefits because they are either elderly, disabled or both.

Social Security Administration spokeswoman Nicole Tiggemann declined comment on the ill employee “due to privacy concerns.” Tiggemann defended the agency’s response, saying “we appropriately are addressing COVID-19 concerns nationally in accordance with government-wide guidance, as well as analysis from our Medical Office.” Tiggemann did not provide details about the guidance.

DeJulius said it has been vague. Workers are told to not report to work if they are sick, but SSA has not outlined which symptoms should be of concern until Friday.

TSA workers have a similar complaint but said they are still waiting for more detailed guidance.

“We’ve been asking the administration for information about what is going on in that office — it’s been nothing but crickets,” DeJulius said.

TSA workers have similar complaints. A notice to employees, obtained by The Washington Post, directs workers to stay home if they are ill.

However, the memo does not say what symptoms should prompt a worker to stay home. The notice also directed workers to wash their hands with warm soap and water if hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes are not available — something they can’t do without leaving their work station where they are performing safety screenings of passengers.

“They are running out of hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes at some of the larger airports,” said Hydrick Thomas, president of the union representing TSA workers. “They don’t have the right sized gloves at others. They are too big for some people and they are rolling off of their hands. It’s unacceptable.”

TSA did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Other workers are complaining about being exposed to the virus at work and finding out about it from colleagues, not their managers.

Jason Phillips, a technician who performs X-rays and CT scans on patients at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Portland, filed a whistleblower complaint with the Office of Special Counsel on Thursday after he worked with a patient who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Phillips said he helped the patient on and off a gurney and also helped him on and off of a CT scanner table. He was wearing gloves, but no mask, and was with the patient for about 15 minutes, the sort of exposure that health officials places people at heightened risk of infection.

“I learned he had coronavirus through a test message from a worker, not a supervisor, so I was panicking,” Phillips said in an interview, adding that he alerted his supervisors the next day. “They told me to come to work like normal. Wash my hands, wear a mask.”

Instead, Phillips, 47, contacted the Washington state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which told him to self quarantine.

By then, Phillips had exposed his wife, their four children and his father-in-law. They are all now secluded in their home in Washougal, Wash. Phillips said he filed the whistleblower complaint because he was not notified by supervisors of the sick patient, but also because he said his supervisor tried to coach him to change his story about not wearing a mask and about the length of time he was exposed to the patient.

Federal workers said that in the absence of clear safety protocols, they are proposing their own to their supervisors, but those requests are often ignored, or they have been rejected.

In addition to the 160 Social Security field offices, the Social Security Administration has another 163 offices with hearing rooms, where sick and disabled people appeared before administrative law judges who rule on their requests for federal benefits.

Judge Melissa McIntosh, who works in Tampa and is also union president for the judges, said people are showing up in hearing offices and courtrooms across the country with respiratory problems and fevers. In a February 27 e-mail, McIntosh asked SSA officials to give judges th

Shayna Jacobs, Devlin Barrett, Andrew Freedman and Eric Yoder contributed to this report.

e authority to ask those who show up with these symptoms to consider doing the hearing over the telephone. A week later, an associate commissioner rejected her request, saying only SSA management can make such a suggestion, according to an email obtained by The Post. SSA officials did not provide further comment.