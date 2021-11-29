The county sheriff said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page that investigators had spoken with security personnel from the Memphis, Tennessee-based company and have identified a driver.
The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible.
FedEx did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the driver, but it had previously said it was cooperating with investigators.
Following the discovery, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to take away the packages, according to the sheriff.