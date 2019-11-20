Galin says the heavy package landed on the dog, leaving him in a puddle of blood.

The animal had lung and liver damage and the couple chose to euthanize him.

FedEx says it will investigate and take appropriate action.

Napier says her grandchild and mother sometimes use the yard and the package could have struck and injured them. She wants FedEx to ban drivers from throwing packages.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD