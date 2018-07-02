MADISON, Wis. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee teen mentor with attempting to firebomb a police station during riots two summers ago.

Police clashed with protesters in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood for two straight nights in August 2016 after Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown killed Syville Smith during a chase.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, 31-year-old Sherman Park teen mentor Van Mayes planned to bomb the Sherman Park police station with Molotov cocktails.

Informants said Mayes started discussing firebombing the station with others the day after the rioting ended. One informant witnessed Mayes building Molotov cocktails that night. The group went to the police station, saw officers on the roof and decided not to attack.

Online court records didn’t list the case or an attorney for Mayes on Monday afternoon.

This story has been updated to correct the day Mayes was charged to Wednesday.

