By Associated PressOctober 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDTBOSTON — Feds: ‘Full House’ actress Lori Loughlin has reported to California prison to serve 2-month term in college bribery case.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy