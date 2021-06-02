Two of the defendants lived in Huntington and Martinsburg, and two others lived in Washington, D.C. The others were from Columbus and Westerville, Ohio; Stone Mountain, Georgia; Beltsville, Maryland; and Omaha, Nebraska, the statement said. Six of the men were Nigerian citizens and two others were from Ghana.
According to the indictments, victims were coerced into sending money to various bank accounts controlled by the defendants from 2016 to 2020. Many of the victims were elderly, the statement said.